Army helicopters assigned to extinguish forest fire in western Iran

Daryoush Moradi, the head of the rescue team dispatched to the scene by Iranian Army Aviation Service told IRNA that two helicopters have made six flights to heights of Khaeez Mountain where the forest fire continues.

He said that the helicopters have taken more than 30 rescue workers to the scene so far.

Wildfires began in northern parts of Khaeez protected area on Thursday evening.

The Iranian Army helicopters also helped to extinguish another forest fire in Gachsaran in the same Iranian western province of Kohkiluyeh and Boyerahmad over the past two weeks.

Moradi said that the helicopters of Iranian Army Aviation Service evacuated 175 of the residents from the scene.

Wildfires completely burnt 300 hectares of forests and grasslands in Gachsaran as well as 200 hectares of forests in Kohkilouyeh. The fire continues to burn.

