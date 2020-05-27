Iran exports N95 masks, mask production machines

Parviz Karami said in the ceremony to unveil Iranian robot doctor Keyvan LifeBot in Tehran that in the coronavirus outbreak, knowledge enterprises produced a large amount of the necessary equipment needed to fight the epidemic.

Karami said Iran’s ranking in knowledge production was 54 in 2002 and 15 in 2018, which no one believed, adding the epidemic had many tragedies for the country but it had an upside too; it put Iranian technology in display.

He said the permit for export of N95 masks has been issued, and Iranian knowledge enterprises are now exporting the masks and the necessary equipment and machinery for producing them.

Keyan LifeBot is the first robot made for interaction between the patients and the medical staff.

