Ferdowsi Day webinar held in Mashhad

A member of society of the people of fame of Razavi Khorasan Province said the due to the outbreak of the coronavirus and the Holy Ramedan the ceremony of Ferdowsi Day (May 14) was postponed until May 25-26.

Scholar Mohammad-Jafar Haqqi said that seven researchers presented speeches, two of whom were not Iranian.

He said they will try to prepare and publish the speeches soon

Abolqasem Ferdowsi Tousi (c. 940–1020), or Ferdowsi, was a Persian poet and the creator of Shahnameh, the world's longest epic poem ever created by a single poet.



Called 'the Savior of Persian Language', Ferdowsi is celebrated as the most influential figure in Persian literature and one of the greatest in the world.



Shahnameh (the masterpiece of the letters to the King) is the national epic of Greater Iran (the regions of the Caucasus, West Asia, parts of south and central Asia, that have been deeply influenced by Iranian culture).

