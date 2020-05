President Rouhani also expressed solidarity with the families of the victims.

A jetliner carrying 98 people crashed Friday in a crowded neighborhood near the airport in Pakistan’s port city of Karachi after an apparent engine failure during landing. Officials said there were at least two survivors from the plane, and it was unknown how many people on the ground were hurt, with at least five houses being destroyed.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish