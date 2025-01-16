Ayatollah Khamenei: Palestinians’ resistance forced Zionist regime to retreat

Tehran, IRNA – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has stated that the patience and resistance of the Palestinian people forced the Zionist regime to retreat.

“Today, the world realized that the Palestinian people’s patience and the Palestinian resistance’s resilience have forced the Zionist regime to retreat. It will be written in books that one day, a Zionist group massacred thousands of women and children in the most horrific way and at the end, they were defeated.”

The Leader made the comment after Palestinian Hamas Resistance Movement and the Israeli regime reached a deal to establish a ceasefire in Gaza and swap prisoners. The ceasefire agreement was announced on Wednesday night.

Ayatollah Khamenei’s comment was shared on social media accounts of his official website KHAMENEI.IR in different languages on Thursday.

