Iran sympathizes with victims of Pakistan PIA air crash

Mousavi expressed regret over the accident which resulted in killing scores of Pakistani citizens.

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane carrying 90 passengers crashed in the southern city of Karachi on Friday.

PIA spokesperson Abdul Sattar confirmed the crash and added that the A-320 aircraft, flying from Lahore to Karachi, was carrying 99 passengers and 8 crew members.

According to Civil Aviation Authority sources the plane crashed at Karachi’s Model Colony area.

As per details, the plane was scheduled to land at Jinnah International Airport when it developed some technical fault. However, there is no information on the number of casualties and injured in the incident.

Reportedly, four houses have also been damaged in the incident and two persons have been shifted to nearby hospital.

The crash occurred just days after the country began allowing commercial flights to resume after planes were grounded during a lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic.

