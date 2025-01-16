Ethiopia enjoys good potential to help advance Iran economy: Speaker

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has said that Ethiopia, as a member of the BRICS group, represents a significant opportunity for Iran to boost its economy.

Qalibaf made the comment on Thursday as he departed for the African country.

He said that the Iranian parliament views Africa as a land of opportunity, and that he is visiting Ethiopia because it has a key position in that continent.



Qalibaf’s visit takes place at the official invitation of his Ethiopian counterpart Tagesse Chafo, with the aim of strengthening economic, cultural and political ties between the two nations.

Development of ties with African countries is a top foreign policy priority of Iran as the Islamic Republic has focused on expanding relations with neighboring and regional countries as well as like-minded nations in other parts of the world.

4208**4194

