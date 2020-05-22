PIA passenger aircraft crashes in Pakistan

PIA spokesperson Abdul Sattar confirmed the crash and added that the A-320 aircraft, flying from Lahore to Karachi, was carrying 90 passengers and 8 crew members.

According to Civil Aviation Authority sources the plane crashed at Karachi’s Model Colony area.

As per details, the plane was scheduled to land at Jinnah International Airport when it developed some technical fault. However, there is no information on the number of casualties and injured in the incident.

Reportedly, four houses have also been damaged in the incident and two persons have been shifted to nearby hospital.

The crash occurred just days after the country began allowing commercial flights to resume after planes were grounded during a lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year, a PIA aircraft escaped accident after it skidded off the runway while landing at Gilgit airport.

On 7 December 2016, PIA flight from Chitral to Islamabad, operated by an ATR crashed near Havelian. All 48 people on board died.

272**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish