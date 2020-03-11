Pakistan Air Force F-16 jet crashes in Islamabad

According to a PAF statement, the aircraft crashed near Shakarparian, Islamabad during the rehearsals of 23rd March parade.

“Rescue teams have been dispatched towards the site of the crash. A board of inquiry has been ordered by Air Headquarters to determine the cause of accident,” it said.

Earlier on February 12, a PAF aircraft crashed on a training mission near north western city of Takht Bhai but the pilot ejected safely.

While on February 7th, another PAF Mirage aircraft crashed near city of Shorkot in eastern Punjab province but the pilot ejected.

In January, two PAF pilots were killed as an FT-7 aircraft on a routine operational training mission crashed near Mianwali city.

