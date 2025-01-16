Iran, Tajikistan sign 23 cooperation documents

Dushanbe, IRNA – Top officials from Iran and Tajikistan have signed 23 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) to expand bilateral cooperation.

Under the documents, which were signed on Thursday, the two countries will expand cooperation in political, economic, cultural, educational, transport, customs, and trade fields.

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian and his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon oversaw the signing ceremony, who also signed a joint statement on mutual cooperation.

The two presidents earlier held their private talks after Pezeshkian was officially welcomed by Rahmon at his official residence in the capital Dushanbe, the Palace of the Nation, earlier in the day.

Their talks covered a range of topics, including issues of mutual interest as well as regional and international developments.

Pezeshkian, heading a high-ranking delegation, arrived in Tajikistan on Wednesday. He will wrap up his trip on Friday morning when he will depart for Russia.

