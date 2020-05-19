Russian envoy: US poorly calculating consequences of policy on Iran

"The strong impression is that the United States is poorly calculating the consequences of its policy on Iran," Ulyanov wrote on his Twitter account on Tuesday.

"If they succeed in breaking the JCPOA , the first victim will be the Additional Protocol which provides intensive inspections in Iran and a high level of transparency. Is this really what Washington wants?" he added.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif reacted to US' claim of participating in Iran nuclear deal, saying: "Those who muse about injecting disinfectant to 'clean' the coronavirus, also argue that they are a 'participant' in a UN Security Council Resolution endorsing a deal that they long ago 'ceased participating' in. Their own words."

He also released a separate message in response to "The Guardian" new report that half of the world nuclear arms spending was related to the United States last year, saying: "Need I add anything?"

The world’s nuclear-armed nations spent a record $73 billion on their weapons last year, with the US expenditure almost as much as the eight other states combined, according to a new report.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has recently claimed that the US is still a participant to the UNSC Resolution 2231 and can request an extension of Iran’s arms embargo based on the Article 11 of the Resolution.

With its unilateral exit from Iran nuclear deal two years ago, the United States violated its commitments under the 2015 multilateral accord and a subsequent UNSC Resolution 2231 as well.

Russia, China, as two other signatories to Iran nuclear deal, as well as some European countries and Iran have made clear that the US claim is a misconception of the Resolution. They reiterated that Washington is no longer a party to Iran nuclear deal as it has unilaterally withdrawn from the accord.

