Terrorists kill 7 soldiers in Pakistan’s Balochistan

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), six soldiers including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and a civilian driver were killed as their vehicle was targeted with remote controlled IED in Pir Ghaib, Mach, Balochistan.

The FC vehicle was returning to base camp after routine patrolling duty.

In another incident a security man was killed during exchange of fire with terrorists near Mand are of Balochistan.

Earlier this month one officer and five soldiers of Pakistan’s FC were killed as their vehicle was targeted with remote controlled IED near Pak-Iran border in Balochistan province.

In March unidentified assailants attacked Pakistani military team fencing border in Balochistan province and killed two security personnel.

Pakistan’s Ministry of Defence had sought US $ 188 million from the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) for the second phase of fencing of border with Iran saying the project has become a strategic priority.

