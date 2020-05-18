Int'l community urged to fulfill its responsibility towards Palestine

He said that the United Nations and international community instead of making statements should take practical steps for restoration of the rights of Palestinians.

Senator Sirajul Haq during a telephonic conversation with Hamas leader Khaled Mashal said that Al-Quds belongs to Palestinians and every Pakistani is with them.

He noted that in May 1948, 1.4 million Palestinians were displaced from their homeland and an illegitimate state of Israel was created, which is an illegal act.

During the conversation and in a letter to the Palestinian leadership, Sirajul Haq said more than 100,000 Palestinian youth have sacrificed their lives for the liberation of Al-Quds.

He added that even today the Zionist regime and the US have been trying to annex the 30 percent of the West Bank.

He said that all conspiracies against Palestine will fail and the Palestinian state would be established on its original territory.

Sirajul Haq noted the liberation of Al-Quds is a religious duty to all Muslims.

272**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish