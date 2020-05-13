Zionist regime, deadliest virus in Palestine: Pakistani politicians

They were speaking at a ceremony in Pakistan’s southern city of Karachi to mark the 72nd anniversary of Nakba Day and to launch the Palestine Freedom Week on Wednesday.

While addressing a press conference, members of Palestine Foundation of Pakistan (PLF) said the purpose of celebrating Palestine Liberation Week in Pakistan is to promote the message of Al-Quds Day and to show solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine against the aggression and occupation of the Israeli terrorist regime.

They expressed deep concern over the spread of coronavirus in the Occupied Palestinian Territories and at the same time the evil plans of the Zionist leaders to expand the occupation. "Corona and the Zionist regime are two dangerous viruses that threaten humanity," they observed.

Meanwhile, the PLF committee’s members Allama Baqir Zaidi , Major (retd) Qamar Abbas, Israr Abbasi and other senior members of the organization called on the Pakistani government to strengthen its position in condemning the Zionist regime and defending the Palestinian people.

They said: "Pakistan is also facing the spread of coronavirus these days and the implementation of health measures has made it difficult to hold public gatherings, so the people of Pakistan on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, which coincides with International Quds Day will flutter Palestine flags on rooftops and from windows to express solidarity with the oppressed Palestinians.

Explaining plans to celebrate Palestine Freedom Week, secretary general of PLF Sabir Abu Maryam said that fasting Muslims in the country, along with the political and religious community, are defending the aspirations of the oppressed Palestinian people from Friday this week to next Friday. It is Quds, they will celebrate the week of the liberation of Palestine.

May 15, 1948 (Nakba Day) is a reminder of compulsory migration of millions of Palestinians from their motherland following military attacks of Zionist forces supported by the British and US governments.

The Islamic Republic of Pakistan is one of the countries that do not recognize the Zionist regime.

Earlier in response to the US announcement of a Middle East peace plan, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry had said that Pakistan would continue to support the formation of an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.

