Al-Quds day a golden opportunity to support Palestine cause, Pakistan's top senator says

In an interview with IRNA, Senator Raja Zafarul Haq said Palestine is the most significant issue in Muslim World and needs an urgent attention of the international community.

“It is an explicit example of Israeli aggression on oppressed people of Palestine,” he noted.

Imam Khomeini inaugurated Al-Quds day as an integral part of Ramadan so that Muslims would never forget their responsibility and duty towards Palestine and all oppressed people in the world. The day is held each year on the last Friday of Ramadan.

Chairman of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) went on to say that the Zionist regime under its expansionist plans has captured the first Qibla of Muslims.

“This issue is a challenge for the Muslim world, however some Muslim rulers are not paying any attention to this matter,” noted the senator.

The lawmaker added that issue of Palestine is in the roots of Pakistani nation and "we have always raised a strong voice in support of oppressed Palestinian against the aggressor Zionist regime".

He said that Palestine is so important for us that a resolution for the rights of Palestinians was presented along Pakistan Resolution on March 23rd, 1940 in Lahore.

Expressing his views, the political leader praised the role of Iran in keeping the long standing issue of Palestine alive. He said that Imam Khomeini had revived the issue of Palestine by declaring last Friday of Ramadan as Al-Quds day.

Raja Zafarul Haq said Iran has always supported the Palestinian cause, ignoring all international pressures.

The politician also said that the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is also split and divided and lacks sense of direction. He said that some western countries are hatching conspiracies to weaken the Islamic world.

He also asked the international community to come forward and play its role to stop human rights violations in Palestine and Kashmir.

Senator Raja Zafarul Haq said Muslims have to unite to support the cause of Palestine.

Condemning the annexation of the occupied Palestinian territories by Zionist regime, he said that international community has to take some practical measures to stop Zionists from usurping the rights of Palestinians adding that mere statements would not serve the objective.

