Iran's western province exports $35m worth of handicrafts

Speaking to IRNA, Hashem Mazaheri said Hamedan handicrafts included earthenware, hand-made glass, plaster and polyester sculptures, furniture, wood carving, frames, and wooden decorations.

He added that Qom technique, straw hat, mirror and candlestick, wooden vase, leather products, wood wall clocks, wooden basket, table, and chair are also among Hamedan handicrafts.

Mazaheri noted that over 80 percent of Hamedan handicraft exports is related to Lalejin pottery.

He went on to say that traditional arts, which are a symbol of a nation’s culture and art, the most exquisite domestic products and one of the important factors in the development of tourism, need to be commercialized.

