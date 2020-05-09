Zarif: Lawless bullying threatens int’l peace, security

“On 2nd anniversary of US 'ceasing participation' in the #JCPOA, I urged @antonioguterres to hold the US accountable for violating its duties & forcing others to do so, too,” Zarif wrote on his Twitter account.

“Lawless bullying jeopardizes @UN credibility & threatens int'l peace & security,” he added.

Zarif has written a letter to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to elaborate on the US violations of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the UN Security Council Resolution 2231, demanding the international body to safeguard its reputation.

Zarif discussed issues like the US withdrawal from the deal and restoration of sanctions on Iran and intended to draw the attention of the UNSC to the US repeated and overt violation of Article 25 of the UN Charter, which has endangered the credibility and integrity of the United Nations and threatens the international peace and security.

Zarif wrote to Guterres that the US withdrew from the JCPOA on May 8, 2018, and restored all the sanctions that had been removed by the deal, which was a basic violation of the JCPOA, which is an overt violation of the UNSC Resolution 2231. Withdrawing from the deal and restoring the sanctions make the US accountable before the UN charted and international human rights.

US resident withdrew unilaterally from the July 2015 JCPOA signed by Iran and the six world powers including the US, UK, France, China, Russia, and Germany.

World leaders, Europeans in particular, censured the US for its exit as they believed that the JCPOA should be kept alive to ensure security and tranquility worldwide.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish