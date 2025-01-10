Iran supports Iraq's domestic, int’l initiatives for regional resolution: Araghchi

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, has expressed strong support for Iraq's domestic decisions and international initiatives aimed at resolving regional issues.

In a brief interview with Al-Ahed news network on Friday, Araghchi emphasized Iran's commitment to backing Iraq’s diplomatic efforts.

In his comments which came simultaneous with a visit to Tehran by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani, Araghchi underscored that the Iraqi government is pursuing an effective, positive, and stable diplomacy in its regional relations.

He highlighted Iraq's influence and decision-making power, stating that other countries pay attention to Iraq's initiatives.

The foreign minister also mentioned that during the Iraqi prime minister's visit to Tehran, critical discussion on various political and security topics were held between the two nations.

9341**9417