Independent countries must compel Trump to abide by int’l laws: Iran envoy

Ahmad Mohammadi wrote in his article on Saturday that the exit from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) by the US is now into its second year.

"The JCPOA is an international agreement which was the result of Iran's years of several talks with the P5+1 countries," he said.

Mohammadi added it is considered as one of the most unparalleled diplomatic measures which came as a welcome development for the experts and the world public opinion for resolution of the lingering issue of Iran's nuclear program and showed that logical-talks bring logical results.

“The UN General Assembly welcomed the agreement and its Security Council abrogated its sanctioning resolutions against Iran, besides removing Iran's nuclear issue from chapter 7 of the UN charter," noted the diplomat.

Mohammadi said it was for the first time in the world that the issue of a country was removed without resorting to using power and war measures and only through negotiations and consent.

“Unfortunately, before long, the US administration unilaterally exited from this international agreement. This exit was actually a plan that Donald Trump had in his head since the start of his presidential election campaign, he noted.

He said on May 8, 2018, the Trump administration, on baseless pretexts, exited officially from the JCPOA and announced the reimposition of the unilateral and illegal sanctions against the proud nation of Iran.

“These sanctions are into their second year and are continuing even when Iran is badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic, hindering Iran’s war against this deadly virus and endangering the lives of people as well as those of medics and paramedics," said the envoy.

He said the exit from the JCPOA is not the sole example of Trump’s backing out from international agreements.

"This administration has a dark record of non-adherence to international treaties and use of threat and stoppage of its share in funding as a tool for imposing its demands on international organizations," he added.

He said after the exit from the JCPOA, the US administration offered to Iran to start a fresh round of talks with it on various issues, so that, with its own supposition, it could come to an agreement with Iran on all issues.

“The leaders and the public opinion of the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly rejected this offer, as they believe that the unilateral exit of a government from international agreements makes this government completely unreliable. Is there any guarantee that the new round of negotiations and the new subjects of talks will not meet the fate of the JCPOA?” he said.

Mohammadi went on to say that after the passage of two years after the US unilateral exit and reimposition of illegal sanctions and repeated threats against the sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran and its people, there is the room that the independent countries of the world take it upon themselves as a duty to compel such governments to abide by international laws and commitments.

"Such efforts are inevitable to prevent the international chaos and surely be registered as a good action in the memory of the international relations," he said.

272**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish