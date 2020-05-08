Ambassador explains why Iran distrusts US

The US has ignored the United Nations Security Council's resolution, which is the result of a global consensus and the victory of diplomacy and multilateralism, and has withdrawn from the UN Security Council agreement and imposed illegal sanctions on Iran, he said.

Using sanctions seems to have become a tool at the disposal of the US foreign policy against some independent states, he added.

"The US has not even heeded the demands of its European allies to comply with the JCPOA, and for the first time called on members of the international community to violate the international deal and the Security Council's Resolution 2231. On the other hand, its unilateral withdrawal from some international treaties and agreements, including Trans-Pacific (TPP), the Paris Climate Agreement, NAFTA, and many others, has raised concerns and suspicion among its allies about the real intentions of this country," he said.

"On the second anniversary of the US withdrawal from JCPOA, we are witnessing escalation of tensions due to non-compliance with the international law, defending international agreements is in the interest of all countries and silence and indifference will affect everyone. No country will be immune from the consequences unilateralism and breach of international obligations; let the world judge for itself," he said.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish