Javad Tarasi said on Sunday that the diary products included cream, buttermilk, yogurt and cheese in the amount of 3,356 tons and worth dlrs 4.9 million exported to Iraq, Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait.

He pointed to the high production capacity of milk and dairy products in Zanjan province and the high quality of the diary products.

The export of dairy products shows the province's capacity in this area.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish