Iran, Iraq talking about reopening Shalamcheh Border

Speaking to IRNA, Ali Mousavi said the Iraqi side has presented the results of negotiations to the central government of Iraq and is waiting for the final results.

He added that Shalamcheh Border was open until March 7 but due to the outbreak of coronavirus it was closed by Iraq.

Mousavi noted that all measures have been taken for disinfecting the export terminals and "we are waiting for the Iraqi side" to resume exports.

Agricultural products, food, fish, fruit, vegetable, steel, construction materials, cement, clinker, refiner, and power plant parts were the most important good exported to Iraq through Shalamcheh Border, Mousavi said.

