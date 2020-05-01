Journalists of 13 states tour Iran's Pasteur Institute

Some 44 foreign media representatives from 28 media of France, Spain, Germany, the United States, the United Kingdom, Turkey, China, Russia, Iraq, Azerbaijan, Qatar, Lebanon and Yemen have toured the Institute.

The Pasteur Research Institute of Iran is a research, production, service, and educational institute that was set up to make sure the health and well-being of the society and has played a leading role in controlling many infectious diseases in the country and over the past 100 years.

The outbreak of dangerous coronavirus (COVID-19) has been affecting the world for a number of months requiring a collective campaign of the international community to thwart the threat posed to humanity by the pandemic.

