Iran condemns Zionist regime's decision to annex parts of West Bank

Condemning the Zionists' measures, Abbas Mousavi said they are in line with US President Donald Trump’s ominous Deal of the Century.

Mousavi said such moves violate international laws and threaten the peace and security of the region.

He called on the United Nations and other international organizations to counter these moves as defined in their duties and responsibilities.

Mousavi added that the occupying regime of the Holy Quds is exploiting the conditions created due to the coronavirus outbreak; the people of Palestine are fighting the coronavirus and other viruses such as occupation, siege, and sanctions.

He urged the international organizations and countries of the world to help the people of Palestine and not let the Palestinians be once again driven out of their homes.

The Iranian foreign ministry spokesman reiterated that Palestine belongs to the Palestinian people and the Zionist regime is an occupier and that the only solution to the crisis in Palestine is holding a plebiscite among the original settlers of the country and forming a Palestinian government based in the Holy Quds.

The Zionist regime of Israel has announced that it has plans to annex more parts of the West Bank, starting on July 1.

