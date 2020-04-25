Intifada Secretariat urges int’l community to slam Israeli attempt to occupy lands of Ibrahimi Mosque

The secretariat issued a statement warning the bloodthirsty and child-killer regime of Israel against the consequences of such an aggressive act.

On the occasion of Nakba Day and in a time when the public opinion and the governments have focused on fighting coronavirus crisis, Zionists have taken a dangerous step which will undoubtedly face crushing response from Resistance. And the Islamic World, the statement reads.

The Zionist occupiers will not be able to seize Palestinian soil under the support of the US racist administration citing the unlawful and arbitrary ‘Deal of the Century’ ushered in in by Trump .

The statement said that even if some dependent and mercenary Arab states recognize them, presence of the Zionists in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, will not be stable.

The current dangerous situation requires the international community and public opinion to condemn the unlawful act of annexation of the Palestinians lands and to prevent escalation of instability and insecurity.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish