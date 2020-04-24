Tehran, London share experiences in fighting COVID19

Speaking in the webinar, Hanachi said despite many limitations in transportation system and due to the fact that sanctions have made its development impossible, Tehran Municipality has taken effective measures for transferring passengers by observing health protocols in time of coronavirus.

Stressing the fact that Iran is fighting coronavirus and sanctions simultaneously, he added in spite of COVID19 outbreak, startup markets started in Iran and most of the services which used to be offered in person are now presented online.

Referring to Muslims’ special ceremony to inter dead bodies, Hanachi said Tehran Municipality tries to bury them through observing all protocols and health standards.

He also pointed to Iranian government’s support of businesses in time of coronavirus, saying officials have done their best.

At the beginning of the outbreak, some equipment like mask, gloves and disinfectants were rare, but today they are available and even some factories have changed their production line to make these items, Hanachi reiterated.

Meanwhile, Sadiq Khan said most of the anti-coronavirus measures taken in London are similar to those in Iran and Iran even is more successful.

London set strict quarantine regulations since March 23 and people were just allowed to leave their houses for buying food, going to doctor, once a day for doing sports and going to special jobs, he added.

Commenting on transportation in London, UK official said London Tube transfers 5% of passengers and buses transfer only 15% of them.

He noted that only immediate family members are permitted to attend funeral ceremony.

Elaborating on the efforts made by British scholars for treating coronavirus, Sadiq Khan said the vaccine made by Oxford University will be tested soon.

We are testing a kind of antibody which is taken from coronavirus-infected cases, he added.

He also vowed to talk with UK officials about problems happened for Tehran due to sanctions.

