President Rouhani: All efforts underway to surge production

President Rouhani made the remarks in the video conference to inaugurate important projects in Fars Province, southern Iran.

Expressing confidence that the whole private, public, and military sections are trying hard for the same purpose, Rouhani hoped that several projects would be opened this year.

The Iranian president said that in addition to fight with coronavirus, the country will continue to produce goods and provide employment for people.

President Rouhani further said that with opening South Aluminum Corporation in Lamerd, the ranking of Iran's aluminum productions will change from 18 to 14.

He added Iran ranks 10th and 15th in terms of production of steel and copper, respectively which is very important.

The Iranian president said that the people are not well-informed of all the results of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

He added that the JCPOA created developments in oil, gas, mining, and other industries, including aluminum.

The first phase of South Aluminum Complex, Haj-Heydar 124-bed hospital, Shahid Qasem Soleimani Sports Complex, and the new terminal of Lamerd Airport were inaugurated by President Rouhani earlier on Wednesday.

The projects were to be inaugurated in late winter, but due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, it was postponed.

Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade Reza Rahmani, Minister of Sport and Youth Masoud Solatanifar, and some other high-ranking officials were present during the opening ceremonies on behalf of President Rouhani.

The first phase of the South Aluminum Complex can produce up to 120 tons of ingots a day, which is going to be increased to 300,000 tons a year. Defense, aviation, car-making, construction, packaging, and cable industries will use its products. The factory was made with 186,000 billion rials ($1.2 billion).

The new terminal of Lamerd Airport has two flight halls for domestic and international flights, and two transit halls for domestics and international flights. 400 billion rials were invested in making the terminal.

Haj-Heydar Hospital was made with 1,200 billion rials and in 7 years. It has operations theater, laboratory, radiology, dialysis, physiotherapy, laundry, administrative, pharmacy, men, women, and emergency wards.

Shahid Qasem Soleimani sports complex was completed in 24 months. And it has Futsal, handball, hockey, volleyball, and basketball multifunctional courts, swimming pools, sauna, Jacuzzi and swimming pool for children.

