President Rouhani inaugurates big projects on video conference

The first phase of South Aluminum Complex, Haj-Heydar 124-bed hospital, Shahid Qasem Soleimani Sports Complex, and the new terminal of Lamerd Airport were inaugurated by President Rouhani.

The projects were to be inaugurated in late winter, but due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, it was postponed.

Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade Reza Rahmani, Minister of Sport and Youth Masoud Solatanifar, and some other high-ranking officials were present during the opening ceremonies on behalf of President Rouhani.

The first phase of the South Aluminum Complex can produce up to 120 tons of ingots a day, which is going to be increased to 300,000 tons a year. Defense, aviation, car-making, construction, packaging, and cable industries will use its products. The factory was made with 186,000 billion rials ($1.2 billion).

The new terminal of Lamerd Airport has two flight halls for domestic and international flights, and two transit halls for domestics and international flights. 400 billion rials were invested in making the terminal.

Haj-Heydar Hospital was made with 1,200 billion rials and in 7 years. It has operations theater, laboratory, radiology, dialysis, physiotherapy, laundry, administrative, pharmacy, men, women, and emergency wards.

Shahid Qasem Soleimani sports complex was completed in 24 months. And it has Futsal, handball, hockey, volleyball, and basketball multifunctional courts, swimming pools, sauna, Jacuzzi and swimming pool for children.

