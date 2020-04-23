President Rouhani: JCPOA helped country to develop industry

President Rouhani made the remarks while opening several industrial, health, and sports projects through video conference in the southern Iranian city of Shiraz.

Iran and the six world powers (the US, the UK, France, China, Russia, and Germany) reached a landmark nuclear agreement on July 14, 2015. The United States withdrew unilaterally from the deal- aka JCPOA- on May 8, 2018.

The president turned into the issue of the launch of a military satellite by the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force, describing it as a valuable effort to which the Iranian nation is grateful.

The IRGC Aerospace Force successfully sent Iran's first military satellite, dubbed Nour-1, into orbit on Wednesday.

Appreciating the IRGC for such a success, the president said the Islamic Republic proved that it can move towards development despite coronavirus and the sanctions.

He further thanked the medical forces across the country, also in the southern province of Fars, for their sacrifice offered to the people dealing with the deadly coronavirus which have killed over 5,200 Iranians since its outbreak in the country in late February.

President Rouhani then assured the Iranian people that the government will stand by them to fight the virus and witness a boost in production.

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei named the new Iranian year, Nowruz, as "Surge in Production."

