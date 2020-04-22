Pakistani media widely cover launching of Iran’s military satellite

According to Islamic Revolution’s Guards Corps (IRGC), ‘Noor Satellite’, the first Iranian military satellite, was launched from three-stage carrier Ghased and was placed in 425-km orbit.

Daily ‘Dawn’ in its report said that Iran's Revolutionary Guards announced they had successfully launched the country's first military satellite on Wednesday.

272**2050

