Shamkhani congratulates IRGC on putting satellite into orbit

Writing on his Twitter account, Shamkhani said that on the anniversary of its establishment, the IRGC once again became “the messenger of light”.

It was another victory in the record of IRGC achievements, the official said.

IRGC announced earlier in the day that Noor (light) Satellite was launched from three-stage carrier Ghased and was placed into 425-km distance orbit.

It will be a great achievement and a new development for Iran in aerospace field.

9341**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish