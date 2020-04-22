Apr 22, 2020, 2:13 PM
ICT Min upbeat with putting into orbit of first military satellite

Tehran, April 22, IRNA - Minister of Communications and Information Technology Mohammad Javad Azari-Jahromi in a message congratulated putting into orbit of first Iranian military satellite, saying it is a great national achievement.

In his Twitter message, Jahromi congratulated the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps aerospace for this national achievement.

He said that he had visited the last stage of producing Ghased three-stage, solid-propellant launcher and Noor Satellite and that they were great achievements.

The first military satellite of Iran was successfully put on orbit by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps on Wednesday.

According to IRGC, ‘Noor Satellite’, the first Iranian military satellite, was launched from three-stage carrier Ghased and was placed in 425-km orbit.

It will be a great achievement and a new development for Iran in aerospace field.

