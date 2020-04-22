Commander lauds IRGC's joining space

According to IRGC, ‘Noor Satellite’, the first Iranian military satellite, was launched from a three-stage carrier Ghased and was placed in 425-km orbit.

It will be a great achievement and a new development for Iran in the aerospace field.

After the launch of the first multi-purpose satellite of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which is also used for defense, Major-General Hossein Salami on Wednesday congratulated Iran's Supreme Leader and the honorable people of Iran on this great success and said that successful launch of this satellite, upgraded new dimensions of the defense power of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and by the grace of God, "the IRGC joins space today".

He described the achievement of a strong defense force such as the IRGC in space technology to achieve superior capabilities as a necessity: "Today, the world's powerful armies do not have a comprehensive defense plan without being in space, and achieving this superior technology that takes us into space." It expands the scope of our capabilities and is a strategic achievement.

Major-General Salami added that the deployment of this multi-purpose satellite in space, both in the field of the IT and intelligence battles, can produce strategic added value "for us and create powerful grounds for us in intelligence wars".

Emphasizing that the IRGC has entered a field of change from today, the commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) said that achieving these technologies is a great success for Iran because it is one of the world's top technologies and forms the frontlines of technological talents.

