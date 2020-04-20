Spox: Alien forces should not make Iran to warn

Asked about the US Secretary of State's claims about the deployment of Iranian armed forces in the region, Mousavi said in a video conference on Monday: "We see the presence of foreign forces, especially the United States, as a source of tension, instability, and insecurity."

He noted that their presence is illegitimate and illegal, adding that this is "our region, and if our armed forces are to retreat, it must be unhindered".

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said that the presence of the US forces prevented the normal deployment of Iran's armed forces. "This has provoked a backlash from our forces," he added.

Iran has been in this region for thousands of years, and the security of the region is provided by Iran and the countries of the region, especially Oman, which is located in the Strait of Hormuz.

Mousavi continued: "As proposed by the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), we ask foreign forces that are illegally in the region, first, not to be in the region, and secondly, to observe the traffic rules and not to force our forces to warn and warn. With any intention in the region, we want them to leave the region as soon as possible."

Regarding the US claim that naval tensions in the Persian Gulf have been created by Iranian forces and the seizure, he said: the US military said in a statement that the United States had denied the allegations in a statement issued Friday stating "Similar, baseless allegations concerning US intelligence have been made more than once.

*** INSTEX; not all the commitment of Europe

Regarding the latest developments in the field of INSTEX and the news of the withdrawal of the European countries from continuing to implement this mechanism and whether the expansion of this mechanism will lead to the return of Iran's five nuclear steps, Mousavi said: "And Europe must fulfill all its obligations in the areas of Tehran. I haven't heard anything about Europe's retreat, but I repeat, we will not wait for them. There must be a balance between our rights and our responsibilities in the JCPOA area so that Iran can begin its reversible actions."

*** Statement by the Special Rapporteur on Human Rights in Iran

The official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs commented on the report and remarks made by the Special Rapporteur on Human Rights in Iran on Discrimination in Prisoners' Freedom: Those entitled to leave were recognized, and many of their leave was extended, and there was no discrimination between Iranian and domestic prisoners, and even some prisoners who were not ill were given leave to avoid being infected.

He added: "Investigations are still ongoing so that people can exercise this right if they are on leave or can be released, otherwise we will not accept the talk of discrimination."

**** Iran opposes politicizing Coronavirus / US accuses spreading of coronavirus

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said Iran's response to the US attempt to spread the rumor that the Coronavirus had been spread from a laboratory in Wuhan, China: "The Islamic Republic of Iran opposes any attempt to politicize the coronavirus epidemic." The US government has taken this step while being the first defendant in the spread of the virus.

Mousavi added: "Today, when the whole world is infected with this virus, we condemn any political action that is carried out with goals such as internal election campaigns, covering up inefficiency and diverting public opinion. We entrust the review of the virus's location to international organizations."

*** The US stone-throwing prevented the International Monetary Fund from granting loans to Iran

Regarding the latest status of receiving financial facilities from the International Monetary Fund, Mousavi said: "Iran is an ancient member of the International Monetary Fund and it is natural for it to apply for a loan from this fund." On the other hand, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has provided a loan to fight the corona, which we have learned has been stopped by the stoning of the United States and some other countries under false pretenses and baseless allegations.

He continued: "Consultations are underway in this regard. We call on international organizations and institutions, as well as the International Monetary Fund, to refrain from politicizing, and we hope that by doing so we will be able to take advantage of the necessary facilities."

