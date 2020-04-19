Zarif: Iran takes no advice from any US politician

"Iran will be EXPORTING ventilators in a few months, @realdonaldtrump All you need to do is stop interfering in the affairs of other nations; mine especially," Zarif wrote on his Twitter account.

"And believe me, we do not take advice from ANY American politician," he added.

Earlier, the vice president for science and technology Sourena Sattari had said ventilator device which is regarded as the most important item in fighting coronavirus has been made domestically by the knowledge-based companies in Iran.

Ventilators had earlier been provided by ‘Medec’ Company, he said, adding that with the efforts made by the Iranian experts and an Iranian knowledge-based company it has now become possible to be made inside the country.

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said that confiscating other nations' masks and buying guns during the Coronavirus outbreak are the logical and natural outcome of the philosophy that governs western civilization.

Ayatollah Khamenei said that today, humanity is in dire need of a savior more than any other time.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish