Sorena Sattari said that there has been great improvement in producing important medical equipment, such as ventilators and operation room facilities.

Sattari said that the companies producing the equipment have the necessary permits and ratification and are no exporting their products, even, to Europe.

He added that with the production by the knowledge enterprises, the need for masks and disinfectants are met and there no problems.

9417**2050

