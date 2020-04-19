Some 57,023 COVID-19 patients recovered

Kianoush Jahanpour on Sunday about the latest data on the deadly coronavirus in the country and the deaths caused by the virus said, "According to the definitive laboratory findings and from yesterday to April 19 in the country, 1,343 new patients with COVID-19 were diagnosed in the country and the total number of patients with this disease reached 82,211."

Fortunately, 57,023 patients have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals so far, Jahanpour added.

He said, "Unfortunately, in the past 24 hours, some 87 patients have lost their lives, bringing the total of the deaths to 5,118 people."

He stated, "3,456 patients are in a critical condition."

So far, 341,662 COVID-19 diagnosis tests have been conducted in the country, he said.

