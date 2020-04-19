Apr 19, 2020, 2:52 PM
Some 57,023 COVID-19 patients recovered

Tehran, April 19, IRNA: Head of Public Relations and Information Center of the Ministry of Health announced on Sunday that some 57,023 COVID-19 patients have recovered so far from a total of 82,211 people infected with the pandemic from whom 5,118 people have died due to the virus.

Kianoush Jahanpour on Sunday about the latest data on the deadly coronavirus in the country and the deaths caused by the virus said, "According to the definitive laboratory findings and from yesterday to April 19 in the country, 1,343 new patients with COVID-19 were diagnosed in the country and the total number of patients with this disease reached 82,211." 

Fortunately, 57,023 patients have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals so far, Jahanpour added.

He said, "Unfortunately, in the past 24 hours, some 87 patients have lost their lives, bringing the total of the deaths to 5,118 people."

He stated, "3,456 patients are in a critical condition."

So far, 341,662 COVID-19 diagnosis tests have been conducted in the country, he said.

