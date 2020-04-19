IRGC, thorn in eyes of enemies: Chief of Staff

In the statement, issued on the occasion of the 41st anniversary of the establishment of the IRGC, the Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces of Iran wrote that the IRGC has been the pioneer in safeguarding the Islamic Revolution, transmitting the message of the Revolution to the world, and defeating the plots and animosities of the world hegemony.

There is no doubt that the project to cause phobia of the IRGC in the form of psychological operations and poisonous propaganda is rooted in the grudge of US, the Zionists, and the other sworn enemies of the Revolution, and that’s because of the victories of the IRGC and its deterrent power.

The IRGC has smartly and wisely fought the enemies’ conspiracies and sedition designed by the think-tanks of the world hegemony, which shows that the force has been a great soldier for the country, the Revolution, and the Supreme Leader.

Solidarity and synergy among the Iranian military forces, especially the IRGC and the Army, has become a thorn in eyes of the enemies.

Iran’s bedazzling power, stability, and effective presence in the region obvious fact, which has been the fruit of the self-sacrifice and devotion of the military personnel, especially the IRGC.

9417**1416

