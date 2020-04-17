IAEA to help Pakistan by sending anti corona equipment

In her statement at the weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Friday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said the provision of this equipment will augment Pakistan’s national capacity to conduct Covid-19 tests which are crucial in containing the spread of the disease.

“The Embassy of Pakistan in Vienna is coordinating with the IAEA for the equipment’s early shipment to Pakistan,” she said.

The spokesperson added that Pakistan deeply values the contribution of the IAEA and its leadership in helping Member States in their efforts to fight the global Covid-19 pandemic.

“We also acknowledge the generous contributions of the IAEA Member States which have enabled the Agency to boost scientific and technical capacities of countries in combating this global crisis,” said Aisha Farooqui.

She added Pakistan has a long-standing relationship with the IAEA.

The official further noted as a founding member of the Agency, Pakistan has continued to benefit from its technical assistance in various fields including health, agriculture and energy while also contributing to Agency’s work in promoting peaceful uses of nuclear technologies.

