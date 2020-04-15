Pakistan coronavirus death toll passes 100

According to the latest statistics released by the National Command and Operation Centre, 151 new coronavirus cases emerged during the last 24 hours in the country.

At least 11 deaths were reported till Wednesday morning, taking the toll to 107 while the number of recovered patients is 1,466.

According to the national dashboard, the medical facilities have conducted 3,280 tests during last 24 hours while the total number of COVID-19 tests stands at 69,928.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that countrywide lockdown has been extended for the next two weeks citing fears of spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to the media after National Coordination Committee (NCC) in Islamabad, he said that following the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, lockdowns had been imposed in the entire world including Pakistan.

The prime minister said that we implemented lockdown during the most difficult of times, adding that the underprivileged class faced severe difficulties due to the lockdown.

Imran Khan also expressed happiness that the pandemic could not spread so fast in Pakistan due to lockdown, however, the nation still needs to be careful.

Pakistan, despite its close proximity with China, remained coronavirus-free until February 26 when a young man from Karachi tested positive. After a brief hiatus following the first case, COVID-19 cases spiked as more people tested positive for the virus.

Medical experts from Pakistan’s Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) claimed on Monday that they have created a drug to treat patients suffering from the coronavirus disease.

Globally, 2 million Covid-19 cases have been confirmed, with 120,000 deaths and 450,000 recoveries. The case fatality rate is 6.2 at the global level and 1.7 in Pakistan.

272**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish