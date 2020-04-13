Pakistani experts claim to find coronavirus cure

Local media reported that medical experts from the DUHS claimed that Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) can cure the COVID-19 patients.

Talking to media Professor Muhammad Saeed Qureshi, member of the research team, said that Intravenous Immunoglobulin is a great development in the fight against novel coronavirus.

He said the globulin was manufactured with purified antibodies, obtained from the recovered coronavirus patients.

On April 09, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) allowed clinical trials of blood plasma therapy to treat coronavirus patients in the country.

Plasma, the fluid in blood teeming with antibodies post-illness, has already proven effective in small studies to treat infectious diseases including Ebola and SARS.

As of April 13, confirmed coronavirus cases reached 5,374 in the country as 93 people have died from the infection till to date, according to the national dashboard.

According to the available statistics, 336 cases have been reported in the country during the last 24 hours while 1,095 have been recovered from the disease.

The government of Pakistan has urged citizens to self-quarantine and keep physical interaction to a minimum as the number of cases continues to soar every day. Partial lockdowns are imposed in various provinces to slow down the rate of spread, and ‘flatten the curve’.

