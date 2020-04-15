Tehran, Beijing emphasize enhancement of bilateral, strategic ties

during the phone talk, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi also shared views on political developments in Afghanistan and restoring peace and stability to that country.

Meanwhile, Zarif in a message on Wednesday criticized the US for defunding the World Health Organization (WHO), saying US bullying is killing people.

"The world is learning what Iran has known & experienced all along: US regime's bullying, threatening & vainglorious blathering isn’t just an addiction: it kills people," Zarif wrote on his Twitter account.

"Like maximum pressure against Iran, the shameful defunding WHO amid a pandemic will live in infamy," he added.

US President Donald Trump has halted funding the World Health Organization after accusing it of helping China to cover up the spread of coronavirus.

