Some of Iranian nations return home from Kuwait

Based on coordination by Iranian embassy, Iranian nationals returned home by Jazeera Airways.

This is the third time that Iranian nationals are returning to Iran.

Earlier, over 350 Iranian nationals have been transferred to Iran by Jazeera Airways.

Thanks to the outbreak of coronavirus in Iran and closure of Iranian nationals’ activities in Kuwait, many of them voluntarily decided to return home.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Monday that 45,983 people out of a total of 73,303 infected with the coronavirus have recovered whereas 4,585 have unfortunately lost their lives.

Since yesterday 1,617 new affected cases have been detected in the country, he pointed out.

Over the last 24 hours, 111 people passed away owing to the deadly virus, he further noted.

