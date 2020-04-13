Bushehr nuclear plant successfully passes WANO assessments

Speaking to IRIB, Reza Banazadeh said that the procedure is universal and that Bushehr nuclear plant is permanently assessed by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and WANO experts as well.

He added after producing 7,200,000,000 KW nuclear power this year, Bushehr Nuclear Plant today stopped working aiming to change reactor fuel.

During this process, one third of the nuclear fuel will be substituted by new fuel, he noted.

This is a good opportunity to make sure of the safety of all equipment for repair and maintenance purposes, Banazadeh said.

He added that Bushehr Nuclear Plant has so far produced 43 billion KW power and has played major role to create sustainability of national grid especially in Busheher.

