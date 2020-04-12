Zarif stresses importance of unity among Afghan parties

Zarif made the remarks on Sunday in a phone conversation with supervisor of Afghanistan Foreign Ministry Mohammad Hanif Atmar.

Earlier, Zarif in separate phone conversations with President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Officer of the Unity Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Abdullah Abdullah emphasized the importance of political structures based on Afghanistan constitution with regard to peace and national reconciliation, saying that Iran supports peace process in Afghanistan with participation of all Afghan political groups.

He also reviewed disputes which happened after the recent presidential elections in Afghanistan.

Peace and intra-Afghan talks as well as mutual cooperation on fighting coronavirus were among other topic discussed by both sides.

Ghani and Abdullah also appreciated Iran’s supports and its readiness for helping resolve Afghanistan political problems.

Iranian Foreign Ministry in a statement supported the UN Secretary General’s plan to implement a ceasefire in Afghanistan.

Iran considers itself as UN Secretary General António Guterres’s partner with regard to declaring global ceasefire in all wars and focusing on fighting coronavirus which has cruelly attacked against all humans regardless of race, sex, age, ethnicity and religion, the statement reads.

