Zarif and Guterres also discussed the most recent developments of Yemen.

The US sanctions has impeded Iran’s fight against the deadly coronavirus.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry's Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Saturday that 41,947 people out of a total of 70,029 infected by the coronavirus have survived and recovered whereas 4,357 have lost their lives fighting COVID-19.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish