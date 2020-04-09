Pres. Rouhani urges IMF to decide impartially on Iran's loan

He made the remarks during a phone conversation with Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati late on Thursday when he received a report on the process of Iran's application for a loan from IMF.

Rejecting discrimination against Iran and any other country, Rouhani said that they should abide by their international commitments.

Heammati, for his part, said, "While the request is to be examined by the IMF's executive board and we are also pursuing it seriously."

He further noted that efforts are underway to pursue using CBI's resources in foreign banks and other sources available to meet public needs, especially when they are grappling with coronavirus pandemic.

Hemmati also briefed the president on Iran's legal success on lifting ban on Central Bank's resources to the tune of 1.6 billion dollars at Clear Stream in Luxembourg.

8072**2050

