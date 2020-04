Ali Rabiei said that the approach of the government is health-oriented, which needs both a dynamic health system and a strong economy.

"The smart social distancing works when the social assets are at their peak," Rabiei added.

He also said that Iran needs a leap in production of social assets. If trust between the system and the people increases and there is a balance between health and economy, Iran can be a role model for the world.

