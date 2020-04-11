CBI chief outlines banking plans to control COVID19 consequences

Government and CBI’s request and hope are to present more extensive and gratuitous aid, but US’ unfair sanctions, reduction of oil price, anti-coronavirus expenses have put the budget in dire situation, Hemmati wrote in an Instagram post.

He added that the Iranian banking system is ready to provide facility for vulnerable layers of society.

He went on to say that the central bank will grant loan to affected jobs and institutions.

Earlier, Hemmati in a letter to International Monetary Fund on Thursday elaborated on Iran’s rights to enjoy IMF’s financial aid followed by US’ obstructions.

About a month ago after IMF’ announcement to provide quick and unconditional aid to those countries which are involved with coronavirus, I declared Iran’s request to take advantage of its right, but some people from outside the country have been after to reverse the efforts, Hemmati wrote in an Instagram post.

"I publicly announce that Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX) and even Swiss Humanitarian Trade Arrangement (SHTA) which are as US claimed exempted from unilateral sanctions are available channels for doing some humanitarian aid transactions and among resources provided by IMF for Iran," he added.

