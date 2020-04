It was autumn when the migratory birds became guests of the wetlands, an official in Gilan's Department of Environment Mansour Sarbazi said.

He underlined that the migration of birds from cold regions of Siberia as well as Eastern and Western Europe begins at the end of September as the weather cools and food resources are limited.

The birds stay in the province's wetlands until May depending on the temperature, he further noted.

